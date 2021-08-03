Former Ill. Gov. Rod Blagojevich Sues To Run For Office Again

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is urging an Illinois federal court to declare unconstitutional the Illinois General Assembly's resolution barring him from holding state or local office in the Prairie State, passed in the wake of his 2009 impeachment and public corruption charges. Blagojevich was convicted in 2011 for attempting to sell the U.S. Senate seat vacated by former President Barack Obama, as well as other shakedown schemes. He was ordered to serve 14 years in prison, but President Donald Trump commuted his sentence in February, allowing him to return home four years before his scheduled release. Representing himself, Blagojevich claimed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS