Virus Shutdown Orders Trigger Coverage, 11th Circ. Told

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A Florida optometry clinic has asked the Eleventh Circuit to revive its pandemic coverage suit, saying that the kind of physical loss required for coverage under its State Farm policy includes the loss of use of its property because of government orders. Royal Palm Optical said Tuesday the policy it purchased from State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. was meant to protect its business against risks not expressly excluded by the policy. Those risks included those posed by the coronavirus pandemic and related government restrictions meant to curb the spread of the virus in Florida. "Insureds purchased these policies from State...

