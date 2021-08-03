NLRB Director Slams Casino's Bid To Pause Union Bargaining

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board director has asked a Nevada federal judge to reject a Las Vegas casino's request to pause an order requiring it to bargain with unions, saying the casino is unlikely to win an appeal over its use of a generous benefits package prior to a union election. NLRB Regional Director Cornele Overstreet pointed Monday to the court's order finding that direct evidence proves NP Red Rock LLC, doing business as Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, "intended to counter the union's allure" when putting together the benefits package. Red Rock fails to meet the standard for a...

