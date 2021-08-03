Biomet Fails To Escape Mo. Jury's $21M Hip Implant Verdict

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Biomet Inc. can't nix a $21 million jury verdict in favor of a woman injured by allegedly defective hip implants, a Missouri federal judge said Monday as he rejected a slew of post-trial motions brought by the medical device maker. In three separate opinions, U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark denied Biomet's requests for a new trial, judgment as a matter of law or to alter the November verdict entered in favor of Mary Bayes and her husband Philip Bayes over purported issues with Biomet's M2a Magnum metal-on-metal hip replacement product. Biomet had argued that it was excessive to award $21...

