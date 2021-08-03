Ropes-Led SVPGlobal Nabs $5B For 5th Distressed Debt Fund

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Strategic Value Partners LLC, advised by Ropes & Gray, said Tuesday it closed its fifth distressed debt-focused fund after securing $5 billion from limited partners, with plans to focus on restructurings and special situations in North America and Europe, including in areas such as industrial aviation and real estate. The fund from Strategic Value Partners, or SVPGlobal, is called Strategic Value Special Situations Fund V, according to a statement. It surpassed its original target of $4 billion and closed at the hard cap, according to a statement. The fund received capital contributions from existing and new investors. It increases SVPGlobal's total...

