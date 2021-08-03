Wis. Tribe Seeks Virus Coverage For Casinos In State Court

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin Native American tribe has dragged more than a dozen insurers to state court seeking pandemic-related coverage, arguing its casino and hotels' revenue losses are covered under tribal property policies. Ho-Chunk Nation, a federally registered Native American tribe, told a Wisconsin state court that its insurers breached the contract by refusing to pay for its revenue and property loss from the coronavirus pandemic and related government closure orders. The tribe, which owns casino and hospitality businesses, held tribal property insurance policies with companies including Lexington Insurance, Underwriters at Lloyd's Hallmark Specialty Insurance, Arch Specialty Insurance, Allied World National Assurance and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS