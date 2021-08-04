Pizzeria Must Face Claims Its Marinara Temperature A Danger

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court has revived a suit alleging a pizzeria is responsible for second- and third-degree burns a woman suffered from marinara sauce, saying she can sue on claims of unsafe sauce temperatures but not on allegations the container was defective. A two-judge panel said Tuesday that Martha and Jose Valdez can no longer proceed with their claims that Brooklyn's Coal Burning Oven Pizzeria in Hackensack, New Jersey, negligently packaged the sauce that came with an order of mozzarella sticks because they tossed the cardboard cup in which it was served. But the lower court went too far...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS