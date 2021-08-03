3 Key Enviro Priorities In The Infrastructure Bill

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 10:30 PM EDT) -- The haggling and compromise that led to the bipartisan Senate infrastructure bill yielded funding for some important environmental priorities, including water infrastructure, contaminated site cleanup and ecosystem restoration. The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee said the bill contains $48.4 billion for upgrading water infrastructure, replacing lead service lines and cleaning up water contaminants like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS; $5.6 billion for Superfund and brownfield cleanups; and $2.6 billion for ecological restorations in areas such as wildlife habitats. Maribel Nicholson-Choice, a shareholder at Greenberg Traurig LLP, said the package is notable because of its commitment to environmental justice....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS