Harness Dickey Names Ex-Volvo IP Exec As New CEO

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- IP boutique Harness Dickey & Pierce PLC announced Tuesday that it had named former chief IP officer at Volvo and longtime in-house attorney Ray Millien as its new CEO. In the announcement, the firm touted his experience with in-house roles in multiple industries, as well as his expertise in intellectual property law. Millien takes over from Bill Coughlin, a longtime Harness Dickey partner who came out of retirement last year when the 100-year-old firm first created a CEO role. "Our firm is in the ideal position for me to entrust its leadership to someone with the acumen, ideas and energy to...

