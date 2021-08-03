Sullivan & Cromwell Partner Joins FTX.US As GC

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency exchange FTX.US on Tuesday named a former Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission attorney as general counsel. Ryne Miller, whose appointment at the U.S.-regulated exchange took effect Aug. 1, most recently was a partner and co-leader of Sullivan & Cromwell's commodities, futures and derivatives practice, according to the company announcement. "I have spent my career in trading and markets, and I am really excited to join the FTX.US team," he said in a statement. "We will be working alongside U.S. regulators to bring regulated digital asset markets to U.S. customers." He was not available for additional...

