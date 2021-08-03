Mass. Sheriff Can't Duck Suit Looking To End ICE Pacts

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 1:34 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts sheriff cannot avoid a lawsuit claiming an agreement he entered into with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is illegal under state law because it wrongly delegates federal enforcement duties to state officials, a state court has determined. Plymouth Superior Court Associate Justice Daniel J. O'Shea found nothing in the law greenlights the entanglement between the sheriff and ICE, which is known as a 287(g) agreement and deputizes local law enforcement to support ICE operations. The suit was filed by more than two dozen taxpayers who say the agreements waste money and stoke fear in the immigrant community. Justice O'Shea looked...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS