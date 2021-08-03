Ex-TIAA Chief Legal Officer Joins Citizens Inc. Board

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Citizens Inc. has appointed former Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America Chief Legal Officer Keith Morgan to serve on its board of directors. The Austin, Texas-based financial services company said Monday it also tapped for the board Cindy Davis, Partners Financial assistant vice president and senior underwriting consultant, and former Ohio Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor. J.D. Davis Jr., Citizens' chairman of the board, said in a statement that "each of our new members brings a unique background and wealth of experience to strengthen our foundation as we strive to fulfill our mission to serve and benefit all of our stakeholders."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS