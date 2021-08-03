Pomerantz, Rosen Boost Pitch To Lead Aurora Cannabis Suit

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Pomerantz LLP and The Rosen Law Firm PA have sought to bolster their application to lead a proposed class action against Aurora Cannabis Inc. for allegedly misleading investors, telling a New Jersey federal court that their sophisticated clients have reviewed their qualifications and reached a reasonable contingent fee arrangement. Pomerantz and Rosen Law made those points Monday on behalf of three investors, known as the Aurora Investor Group, after U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb last month named the group as the lead plaintiff but said she didn't have enough information to evaluate its selection of the firms as co-lead counsel....

