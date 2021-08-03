Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

10th Circ. Says Ute Tribal Court Must Handle Contract Dispute

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Tuesday tossed an employment contract suit brought by a former land division manager for the Ute Indian Tribe, saying the Ute courts have the authority to decide whether the tribe's agreement with him was valid.

In a published opinion, a unanimous Tenth Circuit panel overturned a Utah federal judge's ruling that the tribe had waived the requirement that Lynn D. Becker, a former manager in the tribe's energy and minerals department, had to exhaust tribal remedies for his claims that the tribe breached his contract by failing to pay him monthly compensation after his employment was terminated....

