Marketing Biz Accused Of Using IRA Payments For Other Bills

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 3:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor has slammed a Garden State marketing business with an ERISA lawsuit, alleging it did not turn over certain employee contributions to a retirement plan and instead used them to cover other bills, while also failing to make matching contributions on behalf of the company. DOL Secretary Martin J. Walsh on Tuesday accused On the Road Marketing LLC and its principal owner, Mark Meding, in New Jersey federal court of breaching "their duties of exclusive purpose, prudence, and loyalty" under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Meding has acknowledged the violations but failed to make the requisite...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS