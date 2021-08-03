Fed. Circ. Nixes LG's Patent Appeal Filed Months Too Late

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday tossed LG Electronics Inc.'s immediate appeal of a jury verdict that it willfully infringed a Mondis video display patent, finding that LG waited six months too long to challenge a post-trial order. In a precedential opinion authored by U.S. Circuit Judge Todd M. Hughes, a unanimous Federal Circuit panel said it's too late for LG to pursue an interlocutory appeal of a New Jersey federal judge's September 2019 refusal to hold a new trial on infringement and validity. LG sought to keep its appeal alive during May oral arguments, saying the 30-day statutory clock for interlocutory...

