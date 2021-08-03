Mass. Law Firms Can't Dodge Slip-And-Fall Coverage Row

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge said Tuesday that Jane Eden PC and the Law Offices of Richard J. Rafferty PC can't escape a slip-and-fall coverage suit brought by the insurer of their Worcester office building, as it's unclear whether the insurer's policy with the property owner bars it from going after the firms. U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Hillman said he couldn't dismiss the coverage dispute because Northern Security Insurance Company's policy covering the office building registered as 238 Shrewsbury LLC wasn't attached to its complaint against the two firms. Northern sued the law firms and their liability insurer Travelers Casualty Insurance...

