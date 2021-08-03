Fed. Circ. OKs EDTX's Venue Ruling In Victoria's Secret Suit

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Victoria's Secret's parent company and two subsidiaries can escape a patent lawsuit in the Eastern District of Texas even though another unit has retail stores there, the Federal Circuit ruled in a precedential opinion Tuesday. A three-judge panel affirmed U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant III's dismissal of Andra Group LG's lawsuit against VS parent L Brands Inc., along with a subsidiary that manages the website and mobile app and another that makes VS-branded lingerie and beauty products, for improper venue. Only one unit, Victoria's Secret Stores LLC — which operates the company's physical retail stores in East Texas — can be sued there....

