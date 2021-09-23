Court Can't Bar Injured Workers' Atty Fees, Pa. Justices Told

By Matthew Santoni (September 23, 2021, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A worker told the Pennsylvania high court Thursday that he should be allowed to seek attorney's fees from PennDOT after he won a workers' compensation case, arguing the lower court improperly shut the door on injured workers getting their employers to pay legal bills. Arguing before the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, an attorney representing injured PennDOT worker Vincent Lorino said Commonwealth Court Judge P. Kevin Brobson's opinion misstated that workers' compensation judges "shall" deny fees when an employer's challenge of a worker's claim for benefits is reasonable, when the law says "may." "I was surprised at how blunt and direct Judge...

