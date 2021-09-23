Non-Atty's Med Mal Work Required Warning, Pa. Justice Says

By Matt Fair (September 23, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania's chief justice suggested during oral arguments Thursday that a trial judge should have informed a woman who tried to represent her son's estate in a since-axed medical malpractice case that she needed to hire an attorney to pursue her claims. Leon Aussprung III, an attorney who's since signed on to represent the woman and her family as they look to revive the case on appeal, told the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that principles of "fundamental fairness" meant that his client should have been told that she could not, by herself, act as legal counsel for her husband and her son's estate in...

