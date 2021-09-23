Pa. Justice Casts Appeal As Bid To Limit Med Mal Theories

By Matt Fair (September 23, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania Supreme Court justice suggested during oral arguments Thursday that an anesthesiologist was using his bid to reinstate a defense verdict in a medical negligence case as a way to upend long-standing case law allowing patients alleging malpractice to present multiple theories of liability to juries. Robert Graci, an attorney with Saxton & Stump LLC representing anesthesiologist John Zepp IV, told the high court that a trial judge had been correct in shooting down a request from counsel for plaintiff Elizabeth Lagemen seeking a so-called res ipsa loquitur instruction, under which the mere occurrence of an accident can be used...

