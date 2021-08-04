Guests Slam MGM Resorts' Attempt To Toss Data Breach Suit

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A proposed consumer class has opposed MGM Resorts' bid to dismiss a suit over a data breach that exposed the personal information of 10.6 million guests, telling a Nevada federal court that the company argues wrongly that the consumers fall short in claiming negligence and harm. The consumers argued that MGM Resorts International failed to keep their personally identifiable information secure from well-known threats by storing their guest information in an "incredibly vulnerable" cloud server in the summer of 2019, when hackers downloaded the data with minimal effort. The breach has allowed criminals to use guests' information to conduct financial crimes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS