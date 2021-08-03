Navy Chief Asks Contractors To Temper Weapons Lobbying

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The Navy's top officer urged defense contractors to be more conservative in their lobbying efforts, saying that pushing Congress for unnecessary weapons systems is straining the service's financial resources. During a panel discussion at the Navy League's annual Sea-Air-Space convention on Monday, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday said that the defense industry needs to change its priorities on which weapons systems to build, how to build them and the timelines for delivering those systems, especially considering China's growing prominence as a rival to the U.S. "Building the ships that you want to build, lagging on repairs to ships and to...

