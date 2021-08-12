Troutman Pepper Adds Ex-Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Pro

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Troutman Pepper has added the former chair of Greenberg Traurig LLP's Atlanta real estate group as a partner in the Georgia city, the firm has announced. Christina Braisted Rogers will be a member of Troutman Pepper's national real estate practice group, where she will focus her own practice on dispositions, acquisitions, joint ventures, leasing and financing in connection with industrial, office, retail and multifamily residential properties, according to the firm's Aug. 4 announcement. Rogers regularly represents institutional real estate investors such as pension fund advisers, investment trusts, and construction and permanent lenders and borrowers, according to Troutman Pepper. The attorney assists...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS