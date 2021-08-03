Philly Is Wrong Venue For Cancer Emissions Suit, Court Says

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Tuesday affirmed the transfer of a proposed class action alleging that toxic emissions from a B. Braun Medical Inc. plant in Lehigh County caused neighbors to develop cancer, saying the company didn't do enough business in Philadelphia County. A three-judge Superior Court upheld a Philadelphia County judge's decision to transfer to Lehigh County a suit filed by Mourad Abdelaziz alleging that B. Braun Medical's "dangerous and reckless emission of ethylene oxide" used to sterilize medical equipment and devices exposed numerous people living near the company's Allentown facility to a toxic gas that puts them at an...

