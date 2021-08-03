Chemical Cos. Hit With Wrongful Death Suit Over Gas Leak

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- LyondellBasell on Tuesday was hit with a lawsuit in Harris County District Court by an injured contractor and the family of a contractor who was killed at its La Porte, Texas, facility as the result of a chemical gas leak that occurred last week. The lawsuit filed by Seth Wheeler and the family of Dustin Day names LyondellBasell Acetyls LLC, Lyondell Chemical Company and Equistar Chemical LP as defendants and is seeking more than $1 million in damages. It is one of a string of personal injury suits filed in the wake of the chemical leak that injured more than 40...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS