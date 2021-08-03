Spain Can't Get €101M Award Nixed In Solar Energy Fight

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A €101 million ($119.8 million) arbitral award issued against Spain after the country revoked economic incentives aimed at boosting investment in renewable energy projects has survived an annulment attempt that largely centered on the tribunal's assumption of jurisdiction and calculation of damages. An international committee on July 30 upheld the award issued to Infrastructure Services Luxembourg SARL and Energia Termosolar BV, concluding that the tribunal had not wrongly assumed jurisdiction over the dispute despite a ruling from Europe's top court that intra-EU disputes cannot be arbitrated if they involve questions of EU law. The committee noted that 56 other tribunals have...

