Dropbox IPO Settlement Gets Initial Greenlight

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a $1.375 million settlement between cloud storage company Dropbox and its investors over their claims that the company hid a slowdown in revenue growth as it held an initial public offering in 2018. In an order, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman certified the class and appointed class representatives and class counsel, saying each element for class certification had been met. Plaintiffs Ognjen Kuraica and Rick Gammiere will serve as class representatives and Adam M. Apton of Levi & Korsinsky LLP will serve as class counsel. The settlement, which the parties reached...

