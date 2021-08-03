9th Circ. Will Rethink Tuna Buyers' Class Decertification

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A full Ninth Circuit voted Tuesday to vacate a split panel's decision to decertify three classes of canned tuna buyers in a massive price-fixing lawsuit after finding there are potentially too many uninjured class members, saying it will rehear the case en banc. Chief Circuit Judge Sidney R. Thomas wrote in an order Tuesday that "Upon the vote of a majority of nonrecused active judges, it is ordered that this case be reheard en banc" and vacated a three-judge panel's order decertifying the classes. The appeal arises from sprawling private actions, consolidated in California's Southern District, that followed the U.S. Department of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS