Army Corps Of Engineers Sued Over Texas Oil Terminal Plans

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been sued by the Indigenous Peoples of the Coastal Bend and two other groups that are challenging the proposed expansion of the Moda Ingleside Oil Terminal in San Patricio County, Texas. The Indigenous Peoples of the Coastal Bend, along with the Ingleside on the Bay Coastal Watch Association and the Karankawa Kadla Tribe of the Texas Gulf Coast, allege in Tuesday's complaint that the Corps violated the National Environmental Policy Act and the Clean Water Act "by failing to consider impacts on the neighboring community from air, noise and light pollution and loss of productive...

