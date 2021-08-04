Barley Snyder Adds Atty To Biz Practice In Pa.

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 3:24 PM EDT) -- Barley Snyder LLP has welcomed back an attorney specializing in mergers and acquisitions to its Lancaster, Pennsylvania, office, where she formerly was a summer associate, the firm announced Tuesday. Ambria Armstrong has rejoined Barley Snyder as counsel in its business practice group, where she will continue to grow her M&A practice. She moved back to Barley Snyder after five years as an associate with McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC. "I don't think there was any real overriding reason [for switching firms]," Armstrong told Law360 Pulse. "I loved my time at McNees, just like I loved my time at Barley when I...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS