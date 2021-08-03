Insurance Groups Urge 7th Circ. To Toss Virus Coverage Suit

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Two insurance trade groups asked the Seventh Circuit on Tuesday to throw out a mattress company's pandemic coverage appeal, saying that enforcing a virus exclusion in the company's policy is key to protecting the insurance market. In a brief, the American Property Casualty Insurance Association and the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies asked the court to uphold a lower court's finding that AFM Mattress Co. wasn't entitled to coverage because its policy with Motorists Commercial Mutual Insurance contained a virus exclusion. The associations said that a finding for coverage would retroactively convert the Motorists property policy into pandemic coverage, amounting...

