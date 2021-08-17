Norton Rose Adds Ex-Jones Day China Pro In LA

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Norton Rose Fulbright snagged an attorney from Jones Day in Los Angeles to join the firm's growing global investigations practice. Chris Pelham, who was a global disputes of counsel at Jones Day in Shanghai, joined Norton Rose's Los Angeles office as a partner earlier this month. Pelham has been in Shanghai for the past six years, working with international clients on litigation as well as internal investigation needs in China and other parts of Asia. "During my career, I have developed my practice and skills to assist clients in sensitive and high-risk matters on an international scale," he said in a...

