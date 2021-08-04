Toys R Us Parent Co. Hits Rival With A Trademark Suit

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 3:43 PM EDT) -- The company that owns Toys R Us has filed a trademark lawsuit against a company called Toys & Beyond, alleging that the competitor is using a similar colorful bubble font and phrases in its retail toy stores as part of an "effort to confuse the average toy consumer." In a complaint filed Tuesday in New Jersey federal court, Toys R Us parent Tru Kids Inc. alleged that Toys & Beyond violated its trademark rights in a "blatant and obvious bad-faith effort to trade on the significant goodwill and fame" that it spent years and millions to develop. Toys R Us parent...

