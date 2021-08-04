Sony Sues Bang Energy Over Copyrighted Music On TikTok

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 2:57 PM EDT) -- Sony Music sued Bang Energy for willful copyright infringement in Florida federal court Tuesday, claiming the energy drink maker's TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook accounts market its beverages in more than 200 videos using at least 132 copyrighted sound recordings that the music company owns or exclusively licenses, without its permission. Sony Music accuses Bang Energy of using its copyrighted musical works without permission in more than 200 of its videos posted to TikTok and other social media platforms. Sony Music Entertainment and its record labels claim Florida-based Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc., which does business as Bang Energy, along with its CEO Jack...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS