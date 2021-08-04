Pepperidge Farm, Campbell Face False Ad Suit Over Goldfish

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Two women accused Campbell Soup Co. of misleading consumers into thinking Goldfish are healthy with a "0g Total Sugars" label on its packaging that omits any indicator that the snack is not a low calorie food item, according to a proposed class action removed to California federal court Tuesday. Denise Cleveland and Lanna Rainwater's lawsuit against Campbell and its subsidiary, Pepperidge Farm Inc., says that even though Goldfish's packaging includes the calorie count, the packaging should also explicitly warn that the product is not a low or reduced calorie food item. "The average consumer cannot — and should not be expected...

