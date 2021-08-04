Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Stamp Error Can't DQ Judge In Products Liability Case

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 10:41 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge said Tuesday that he turned down a bid to disqualify a former magistrate from a man's products liability suit against a metals manufacturer because the judge isn't on the case, and a clerical error is likely the reason his name appears on recent filings.

Former U.S. Magistrate Judge Iain Johnston, who was tapped to serve as a district judge in 2020, won't be disqualified from plaintiff Kurtis Bailey's case against Worthington Industries Inc. because he isn't assigned to the case, U.S. District Judge Philip Reinhard said. The fact that three recently filed documents bear Judge Johnston's "filed" stamp...

