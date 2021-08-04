10th Circ. Told It Was Wrong To Remand Colo. Royalty Fight

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Noble Energy and DCP Midstream urged the Tenth Circuit to reconsider remanding a proposed class action alleging royalty owners were underpaid to Colorado state court, arguing the panel overlooked a key claim that puts the amount in controversy well above the threshold needed to establish federal jurisdiction. In a joint petition for panel rehearing Tuesday, Noble Energy Inc. and DCP Midstream LP argued that the Tenth Circuit panel focused on Phelps Gas & Oil LLC's allegations that Noble underpaid royalty owners and wrongfully ignored Phelps' distinct third-party beneficiary claims against DCP. If the third party claims succeed, DCP would be liable to...

