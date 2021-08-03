DOJ Wins Emergency Block Of Texas Migrant Transport Order

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Tuesday granted the Biden administration's request for an emergency order temporarily blocking Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order restricting ground transportation of migrants detained at the border amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ruling that the order is likely to be found unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone said that the federal government is likely to prevail on its claim that Abbott's July 28 order violates the supremacy clause of the Constitution because it conflicts and interferes with federal immigration law. "The executive order causes irreparable injury to the United States and to individuals the United States is charged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS