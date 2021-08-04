Coinbase Users Slam Monthslong Crypto Account Freezes

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Coinbase customers with frozen accounts have experienced monthslong delays in resolving the issues, causing them to lose time and money, a proposed class of users told a California federal court. Cristian Kelly and Kenneth Thall said their communications with the popular cryptocurrency exchange had dragged out over months, all while their digital assets were stuck in frozen accounts. The delays cost them investment opportunities and forced them to hold assets that, especially in the cryptocurrency world, can rapidly depreciate, they argued Tuesday in their complaint. Both Kelly and Thall had frozen their accounts as a security measure, after being alerted to...

