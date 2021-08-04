2 Firms Seek To Lead GW Pharma Suit Over $7.2B Deal

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Monteverde & Associates and Kahn Swick & Foti have asked a California federal judge to appoint them co-lead counsel of a proposed securities class action against GW Pharmaceuticals over claims that the cannabinoid-derived treatment manufacturer misled investors to achieve a $7.2 billion acquisition deal with Ireland-based Jazz Pharmaceuticals. The law firms filed a single motion seeking approval in California federal court on Tuesday. The firms are looking to represent a class of GW Pharma investors who claim the company tried to persuade them to surrender their shares for less than they were worth by making misleading statements about the company's valuation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS