Bryan Cave Adds Global Head of Korea Practice In NY

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP has added a cross-border real estate lawyer and a former global head of Mayer Brown LLP's practice in the Republic of Korea to practice in its global real estate group and lead its Korea practice from New York, the firm announced Wednesday. Kwon Lee, who also co-led the U.S.-Asia real estate practice at Mayer Brown, arrives at Bryan Cave at a time when the firm is betting on real estate as a driver of growth. He specializes in international real estate transactions both in equity and debt, with particular experience in advising South Korean investment in...

