Trading Co. Says Citgo Misled It In $11M 'Stranded' Goods Suit

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- International trading firm Teknik Trading Inc. has hit Citgo Petroleum Corp. with fraudulent inducement and unjust enrichment claims in a Texas federal lawsuit over $11 million in "stranded" goods at two Teknik warehouses, claiming it's lost out on business opportunities because of Citgo's misrepresentations. Citgo allegedly led Teknik to spend its own money to obtain a trading license and defer or lose out on other business opportunities based on the false promise that Citgo would either pay or reimburse the trading firm for its handling and storage fees, according to counterclaims filed by Teknik on Tuesday. The trading company accuses Citgo...

