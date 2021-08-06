ArbitralWomen President Starts Solo Arbitration Practice

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Dana MacGrath, president of ArbitralWomen and most recently in-house counsel for litigation funder Omni Bridgeway, is launching a full-time independent solo arbitrator practice in late August, she announced. MacGrath told Law360 Thursday she has always wanted to start her own practice and that the most difficult part was recognizing that now was the right time. "A lot of people do it later, and I'm an advocate for people doing it earlier as part of the Rising Arbitrators Initiative and others," said MacGrath, a longtime diversity advocate. MacGrath said people who gave her advice on launching an independent arbitrator practice all said...

