NJ Justices Won't Let Jersey City Duck Fatal Crash Claims

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 1:52 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Wednesday found that Jersey City and two of its officers must face claims that they negligently left a man at the side of the road after he crashed his car, leading to him being struck and killed by another motorist, saying a jury must decide whether the officers are immune to the claims. The justices affirmed an appeals court decision that revived claims from the estate of Hiram A. Gonzalez, who was killed in the early morning hours of Aug. 3, 2014, after two officers responded to his own one-car collision, then left him to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS