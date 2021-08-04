La. Restaurants Lose In COVID Contamination Coverage Suit

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A pair of historic New Orleans restaurants lost their bid for COVID-19 coverage when a Louisiana federal judge found no evidence that their products had been contaminated by the virus. Unlike many coronavirus coverage suits, Galatoire's Restaurant and Galatoire's 33 Bar & Steak sought coverage under the accidental contamination provision of their restaurant recovery policy with U.S. Specialty Insurance Co. While one of the Bourbon Street restaurants' staffers continued to work in March 2020 unaware that he had COVID-19, the restaurants alleged, he accidentally contaminated various products, including food, drinks, condiments, garnishes, plates, silverware and cups. But as with most other...

