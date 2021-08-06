Health Hires: Robinson & Cole, Benesch Friedlander

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Robinson & Cole LLP has beefed up its health care practice in Albany, New York, and Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff has added a partner from McGuireWoods LLP, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Robinson & Cole Danielle H. Tangorre Danielle H. Tangorre has made the move to Robinson & Cole from O'Connell & Aronowitz, according to an Aug. 4 announcement. Tangorre — who joined as a partner — brings with her experience counseling a variety of health clients, like laboratories and substance abuse entities, Robinson & Cole said. She has particular...

