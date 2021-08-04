Author Owes $190K In Self-Employment Tax, 11th Circ. Affirms

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 1:59 PM EDT) -- Best-selling author Karin Slaughter owes $190,000 in self-employment taxes because income from her promotional activities and licensing of her intangible assets should be considered part of her trade or business and subject to the tax, the Eleventh Circuit ruled. Slaughter, a crime novelist, should be liable for self-employment taxes for 2010 and 2011 because her writing business includes income from all her publishing activities, not just from the time she spends writing, the Eleventh Circuit said in an unpublished opinion Tuesday. The opinion affirmed the U.S. Tax Court. For example, Slaughter had deducted business expenses under Internal Revenue Code Section 162(a) for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS