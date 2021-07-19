Maynard Cooper Adds Gov't Contracts Pro In DC

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 3:19 PM EDT) -- Maynard Cooper & Gale PC continued its 2021 growth wave with the addition of an experienced government contracts attorney as a shareholder in its Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced. Joshua Duvall joined Maynard Cooper's government solutions practice group last month after having spent the previous six years running his own boutique firm, Matross Edwards. Duvall told Law360 on Friday he chose to join the firm because of its strong track record in bid protests and other government contract work. He also cited the ability to give his clients access to a wide range of services in areas such as employment...

