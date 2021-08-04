Zetia Judge Must Rethink 'Faulty' Class Cert., 4th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A Fourth Circuit panel hit the reset button Wednesday on the certification of a class of 35 drug wholesalers suing Merck and Glenmark for allegedly delaying generic entry of Merck cholesterol drug Zetia, remanding the antitrust case so a Virginia federal judge can reconsider her "faulty logic." U.S. District Judge Rebecca Beach Smith had to navigate a "gray area" between the 19 or fewer members usually deemed insufficient for certification and the 40 or more usually considered enough, according to the panel's published opinion. The problem with her August 2020 decision, the panel said, is that she determined the class was numerous...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS